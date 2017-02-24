Story highlights Information typically available about officials' trips, phone calls and meetings has slowed

Many leadership positions at State remain unfilled, leaving staff without direction

Washington (CNN) The State Department on Friday announced a date for resuming press briefings, after an unusual six-week hiatus.

Spokesman Mark Toner said the regular press briefings would begin again on March 6, adding in a statement that the department would "continue to be responsive to media queries and breaking news on an ongoing basis."

The announcement comes after a CNN story Tuesday reporting that the department's daily televised briefing hadn't taken place since January 19 and that information typically available about officials' trips, phone calls and meetings has slowed since the inauguration President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Toner indicated Wednesday that the briefings would be resuming at some point and could possibly provide reporters outside of Washington new access to the news conferences via remote video capabilities.

Read More