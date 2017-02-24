Pew poll: Support for Obamacare at all-time high

Story highlights The Pew survey shows support for Obamacare at an all-time high

Support for the law has risen amid Republicans' push to repeal and replace it

(CNN) Support for Obamacare is at an all-time high in a new survey released Thursday, as Republican leaders continue to press the case for repeal amid fierce resistance at town halls from the public.

A survey from the Pew Research Center found 54% of Americans approve of the Affordable Care Act -- the highest level ever recorded by Pew -- while 43% disapprove. That's up from an even split (48%-47%) in a Pew survey from December, suggesting support for the law may be galvanized by the ongoing public fight over its future.

Still, opinions on Obamacare remain divided. Predictably, Republicans are most likely to say they disapprove (89%) while Democrats are most likely to express approval (85%). But slightly more independents say they approve (53%) than disapprove (45%) -- up about 10 points from December.

The survey results also found that even among those who disapprove of the law, 25% want GOP leaders to "make modifications" while just 17% want to "get rid of the law entirely."

And while most Republicans disapprove of the law (89% to 10%), they are also divided over what to do about it -- 42% favor modifications while 44% favor axing it.

