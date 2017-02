(CNN) Hundreds of cheering onlookers got a glimpse of former President Barack Obama Friday in New York City as he left a Fifth Avenue building after grabbing coffee.

Obama casually getting some coffee outside of the DoSomething office. pic.twitter.com/bWqfPjc0Ix

Barack Obama being greeted by a crowd while getting coffee as someone yells "SPEECH" just made my entire day 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jbVUS81GQ8

It's 65 degrees and super sunny in NYC and Obama is here drinking iced coffee and waving to people. I haven't seen NYC this happy in MONTHS https://t.co/NvyoAC4qL5

The last pictures seen publicly of Obama were from a getaway to the British Virgin Islands with former First Lady Michelle Obama and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.