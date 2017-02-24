Mark Kelly: Gohmert 'shouldn't hide behind' my wife's attack to avoid town halls

Story highlights Mark Kelly calls on members of Congress to hold town halls

Washington (CNN) Gun-control advocate and former astronaut Mark Kelly said Friday that Republicans should meet with their constituents even in the face of uproar or unspecified security concerns.

In an appearance on CNN's "OutFront" with Erin Burnett, Kelly responded to Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who cited the shooting of Kelly's wife, former Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords, as a reason not to hold a town hall.

"If he doesn't want to do town halls, he should just say he doesn't want to face his constituents," Kelly said. "He shouldn't hide behind Gabby."

Giffords, who survived being shot in the head while meeting with constituents in her Arizona district in 2011, responded to Gohmert herself on Thursday, saying: "I was shot on a Saturday morning. By Monday morning, my offices were open to the public."

"To the politicians who have abandoned their civic obligations, I say this: Have some courage," Giffords said in a statement.

