Kasich on meeting with Trump: If you're on the plane, you want to root for the pilot

Story highlights Kasich said he pressed Trump to maintain an expansion in Medicaid funds under Obamacare

The Ohio governor also argued for a cohesive foreign policy across the administration

Washington (CNN) Ohio Gov. John Kasich worked to repair ties with President Donald Trump on Friday, offering what he said were candid views on topics like foreign policy and health care during a 30-minute sit down in the Oval Office.

The former rivals for the GOP nomination were able to discuss their differences frankly, Kasich told reporters after the session. He explained that he wanted to provide honest advice in a bid to help Trump succeed.

"The man is the president of the United States," he said. "It's sort of like being on an airplane; you want to root for the pilot. If you're on the airplane with the pilot, you don't want the pilot to screw up."

Kasich often offered stinging criticism of Trump during the battle for the GOP nomination last year, suggesting Trump was woefully unprepared for the challenges of the presidency.

Even after Trump bested him for the party's nomination, Kasich remained a critic. He skipped this year's Republican National Convention even though it was held in his own state, and he voted for Sen. John McCain in November rather than Trump.

Read More