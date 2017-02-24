Breaking News

Trump returns to CPAC for victory lap

By Kevin Liptak, CNN White House Producer

Updated 9:15 AM ET, Fri February 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bannon: Trump's promises will be executed
Bannon: Trump's promises will be executed

    JUST WATCHED

    Bannon: Trump's promises will be executed

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bannon: Trump's promises will be executed 03:24

Story highlights

  • Trump plans to arrive in his helicopter Marine One
  • He first spoke at CPAC in six years ago

(CNN)President Donald Trump makes a valedictory return Friday to the right-wing conference where he made his first political inroads, but which he shunned last year during his unconventional 2016 run.

Trump eyes Reagan halo at CPAC
Trump's speech is the highlight of this year's Conservative Political Action Conference, held at a hotel and convention center outside Washington. Trump plans to arrive in his helicopter Marine One to the event, attended by conservative activists.
    He first spoke at CPAC in six years ago, then as a brash billionaire with a popular reality television series. He told the crowd then he was considering a run for president -- though he ultimately waited until the next election cycle to step into the fray.
    Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon told the CPAC audience Thursday that Trump was returning to the conference to express his "appreciation" for the activists' support.
    Metal &quot;Make America Great Again&quot; Christmas ornaments are available for sale at CPAC 2017.
    Metal "Make America Great Again" Christmas ornaments are available for sale at CPAC 2017.
    Read More
    "This is really where he got his launch, you know, with his ideas in the conservative movement," Bannon said.
    While Trump spoke at CPAC most years after his debut, he was conspicuously absent last year, in the height of the Republican primary contests. Organizers said he wanted only to deliver a speech when they requested he participate in a question-and-answer session.
    His GOP rivals did attend, and lightly mocked Trump for his absence.
    Trump arrives Friday vindicated and prepared to bask in his unlikely victory.
    "I think by tomorrow this will be TPAC," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told the crowd on Thursday.