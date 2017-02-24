Trump returns to CPAC for victory lap

Story highlights Trump plans to arrive in his helicopter Marine One

(CNN) President Donald Trump makes a valedictory return Friday to the right-wing conference where he made his first political inroads, but which he shunned last year during his unconventional 2016 run.

Trump's speech is the highlight of this year's Conservative Political Action Conference, held at a hotel and convention center outside Washington. Trump plans to arrive in his helicopter Marine One to the event, attended by conservative activists.

Going to CPAC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

He first spoke at CPAC in six years ago, then as a brash billionaire with a popular reality television series. He told the crowd then he was considering a run for president -- though he ultimately waited until the next election cycle to step into the fray.

Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon told the CPAC audience Thursday that Trump was returning to the conference to express his "appreciation" for the activists' support.

Metal "Make America Great Again" Christmas ornaments are available for sale at CPAC 2017.

