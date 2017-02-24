DC residents band together to try and oust Utah congressman

Story highlights Some DC residents are organizing PACs against Rep. Jason Chaffetz

Only 4% of DC residents voted for Trump, but many are happy to cross party lines if it means a chance to get rid of Chaffetz

Washington (CNN) Washington, DC residents, upset that a Utah congressman is meddling in their local politics, are using their voices and money -- and setting up a PAC -- to try and help oust him.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz represents the 3rd Congressional District in Utah, but residents in the District have a bone to pick with him. He serves as the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, which under the Constitution has the right to block legislation passed by DC's council.

Chaffetz did just that last week when the committee tried to overturn the District's law allowing assisted suicide , drawing outrage from local leadership, who say Congress is overstepping its authority to reverse Washington's laws.

While the measure never went to a full House vote and ended up becoming a law in the District, residents are still unhappy with the authority Chaffetz sought to exercise and the fact that he has said he wants to aggressively step up congressional oversight in Washington.

In response, some DC residents are giving money to Damian Kidd, a Republican lawyer from Utah and currently Chaffetz's only primary opponent.

Read More