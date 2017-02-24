Story highlights The notice comes as the President again pledged to build a border wall

Friday's solicitation follows a similar one from the Army Corps of Engineers

Washington (CNN) Have an idea on how to build the border wall? The Department of Homeland Security wants to hear from you.

Customs and Border Protection gave notice Friday that it will soon collect proposals to design and build "prototype wall structures" near the US-Mexico border, setting a mid-April timeline for awarding contracts.

The pre-solicitation notice comes as President Donald Trump once again pledged to build a border wall in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, saying the barrier was "way, way, way ahead of schedule," although the President offered no further details.

In the notice , CBP says it will issue a formal solicitation sometime around March 6 "for the design and build of several prototype wall structures in the vicinity of the United States border with Mexico."

Vendors will be asked to submit concepts by March 10, and then a select group will be invited to provide full proposals by late March, with the prospect of receiving awards by mid-April. Contracts may come with an "option for additional miles," the notice said.

