Ed Morrissey is senior editor at HotAir.com, a columnist for The Week and The Fiscal Times, and author of "Going Red: The Two Million Voters Who Will Elect the Next President -- and How Conservatives Can Win Them." The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Donald Trump and CPAC may have had a fractious history, but his speech Friday to the Conservative Political Action Conference proved that winning at least obscures divisions for a while, even if it don't entirely erase them.

It was a disciplined message he delivered in Maryland, though in his usual extemporaneous style -- and that message was all about commonality of purpose.

To the left and those inside the media, it may have seemed like business as usual -- a reinforcement of traditional conservative talking points and promises. But that would be to misunderstand what the appearance meant for the Trump of 2017 -- in a different position now from the Trump who snubbed the proceedings in 2016, causing conservatives and populists at the annual conference to take sides.

On Friday, he arrived at CPAC having proven that he could motivate enough support outside of those policy and media circles to gain the power to deliver on those conservative promises.

And he has connected not just with the gathered activists and policy wonks, but with voters in Middle America that felt left out and left behind. Indeed, he continues to demonstrate that his message and his agenda can energize and motivate conservatives and other voters, including those who just a year earlier in this same venue viewed his candidacy with considerable skepticism. Now they are excited about him.

