(CNN) "You don't fight fire with fire, you fight it with water."

Those were the sagacious words my friend and mentor Alan Colmes gave me after a particularly fiery cable news segment. Throughout the 2016 election season, I reminded myself of his words; they were my calming force during tense political exchanges.

News of his death Thursday brought tears to my eyes, for not only has the television industry lost a valuable contributor (he appeared for years as the liberal side of Fox's "Hannity & Colmes"), but America has lost a needed role model amid a divided political climate.

In an industry where self-promotion is the name of the game, Alan was selfless. When I was just an unknown conservative college student, Alan took the time to counsel me and help get me started in the field of cable news as an intern. His kindness and compassion cut through party lines and transcended social status; his love for others was truly indiscriminate.

Our ideologies could not have been more at odds, but Alan would occasionally send me little notes of encouragement. "You handled that really well last night. Don't pay any attention to critics. ... You maintained your composure and dignity and this is key."

