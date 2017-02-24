Fernando Alonso: 'I can't stop racing - it's like a drug'

Woking, England (CNN) It's been more than a decade since Fernando Alonso won a world title, but the Formula One veteran insists his passion for racing is still strong.

"For me I cannot stop -- it is like a drug," the Spaniard told reporters Friday as his McLaren team launched its new 2017 car.

"I will be 80 years old and I will be in a go-kart at my circuit, racing there and pushing the kids out on the track."

With McLaren struggling to restore past glories, Alonso has been competing for points rather than podiums over the past two seasons.

McLaren has unveiled the MCL32, featuring "dynamic orange & black livery" that reflects the team's 1960s roots while heralding a new era #F1 pic.twitter.com/cAVLgOU99s

Time is running out for him to add to his 2005 and 2006 championships -- turning 36 in July, he is the third-oldest driver on the 20-man 2017 grid.

Last year he threatened to quit F1 if the new rule changes do not produce faster cars, but admits he was shocked when Nico Rosberg decided to retire just days after winning his first title at the 2016 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

"Obviously it was a surprise. But his decision is understandable -- I respect that," Alonso said.

"He was fighting so much for his world championship. He tried for so many years. In 2014 he was close ... for him he was very brave to (retire) ... I wish him the best."

Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas pose with the Mercedes W08 -- the car the dominant German team hopes will fuel further success in Formula One. Hide Caption 1 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Mercedes launched its new car at the UK's Silverstone circuit. Both Bottas and Hamilton (pictured) took the W08 for a spin on Thursday. Hide Caption 2 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Mercedes will be looking to win its fourth successive F1 constructors' championship in 2017. Hide Caption 3 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Hamilton is joined by Bottas -- the Finn replaces reigning world champion Nico Rosberg, who retired a few days after clinching the 2016 title at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hide Caption 4 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars An overhead shot of former Williams driver Bottas in the cockpit of the new car at Silverstone. Hide Caption 5 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Ferrari unveiled its new SF70-H car on Friday February 24, at its Maranello headquarters in Italy. Hide Caption 6 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars It is the 63rd single-seater designed and built by Ferrari since the F1 world championship began, and team bosses will hope for an improvement on last year's third-place finish. Hide Caption 7 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Ferrari's driver lineup will again comprise former world champions Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen -- the Finn being the Prancing Horse's last title winner in 2007. Hide Caption 8 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars McLaren also launched its new orange-colored MCL32 on February 24. The British team, powered by Honda engines, was sixth in last year's constructors' standings. Hide Caption 9 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars McLaren team boss Eric Boullier hopes the 20-time world champion -- which last won a title in 2008 -- is "about to turn the corner." The Frenchman added: "The chassis is incredibly well realized, the power unit has been significantly developed and we have a hugely exciting driver pairing that's already blending really well." Hide Caption 10 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will be partnered at McLaren by Belgian rookie Stoffel Vandoorne, who has replaced veteran Jenson Button. Hide Caption 11 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Sauber was the first team to reveal its new-look car ahead of the 2017 world championship. Hide Caption 12 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars New design regulations set out by motorsport's governing body, the FIA, means the 2017 cars will have fatter tires and wider wings at both the front and rear. Hide Caption 13 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Swiss-based Sauber is celebrating its 25th year in F1 -- as can be seen in the gold lettering on its new blue and white livery. Hide Caption 14 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Car designer Jörg Zander explained some of the key changes in the February 20 launch. "The Sauber C36-Ferrari is wider and lower, with wider tyres making the car look more muscular than last year's model, the C35," Zander said in a statement on the team's official website Hide Caption 15 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Sauber will be looking to improve on a disappointing 2016 campaign, where it finished in second from bottom in the constructors' championship. The team has recruited Pascal Wehrlein to partner Marcus Ericsson for 2017. Hide Caption 16 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars In 2016, Felipe Nasr scored the team's only two points with ninth place at the penultimate race in his native Brazil. Hide Caption 17 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Renault was the second team to launch its 2017 car, on February 21. Hide Caption 18 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars The RS17 is the first to be completely designed by the French team since it returned as a works squad, having taken over Lotus last year. "It's a beautiful car," Renault Sport Racing president Jerome Stoll said. "We want to take a definite, tangible step forward in performance and results. Fifth position in the constructors' championship is our goal." Hide Caption 19 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Renault was ninth out of 11 teams last year, but technical chief Bob Bell is predicting performance gains of 5% in 2017. Hide Caption 20 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Germany's Nico Hulkenberg has joined from Force India, while British driver Jolyon Palmer has retained Renault's other race seat. Russia's Sergey Sirotkin is promoted to reserve driver, while four-time world champion Alain Prost will be a special advisor to the team. Hide Caption 21 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Danish driver Kevin Magnussen, who earned seven of Renault's eight points in 2016, will race for the American Haas F1 team this season. Hide Caption 22 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Sahara Force India F1 launched its VJM10 car for the 2017 season on Wednesday February 22. Hide Caption 23 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars The launch took place at the team's Silverstone headquarters. Hide Caption 24 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars Force India has retained Mexico's Sergio Perez (left) for the 2017 season but Esteban Ocon is a new face. The 20-year-old spent the second half of 2016 at the now defunct Manor Racing team. The Frenchman replaced Renault-bound Hulkenberg. Hide Caption 25 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars A close-up of one of the wider front tires that the 2017 cars will be sporting this season. Hide Caption 26 of 27 Photos: Teams unveil 2017 cars "I think the 2017 cars are gonna be much more challenging," Ocon (right) told CNN. "I've been spending a lot of time in the gym -- a lot ... two months now ... I will be ready physically for sure but it's been hard!" Hide Caption 27 of 27

Renewed hope

Mercedes dominated F1 last season -- Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton claimed victory in 19 of the 21 races.

Alonso hasn't felt that winning feeling in a long time -- the last of his 32 race victories came at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2013, his penultimate year at Ferrari.

Since returning to McLaren in 2015, Alonso has endured barren times in the Honda-powered MP4-30 and MP4-31 cars.

The Japanese manufacturer powered McLaren's glory years with Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna, but has struggled with reliability since the reunion as the team finished ninth in 2015 and sixth last year.

This season there is hope that the once mighty team, founded by New Zealand racer Bruce McLaren in 1963, can finally turn a corner and start competing higher up the grid again and claim a first podium in three seasons.

A new team principal, Zak Brown -- who replaces Ron Dennis at the helm -- and new regulations are another cause for optimism.

The game has changed. The #MCL32 breaks cover in its dynamic orange and black livery. Watch our official launch film. ▶️️ pic.twitter.com/Gv9ZEvPwRs — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 24, 2017

Imposed by motorsport's world governing body, the FIA, the changes have transformed the look of the cars, which now wear wider tires, wings and bodywork.

The new aggressive look will improve aerodynamics, enabling greater downforce, with lap times predicted to improve by three to four seconds.

A new orange livery is another visible sign of renewal for McLaren, but Alonso is realistic about the team's chances.

"It's possible things will change. It's true also that the regulations are 50% of the car, let's say, because the engines stay the same. So Mercedes unfortunately still have a very big advantage over anyone else," he said.

"We need to do much much better job on the chassis side to compensate that advantage which Mercedes deserves, because they did a fantastic job with the turbo engines," Alonso added, referring to the engine regulations implemented for the start of the 2014 F1 season.

"I expect they will be very competitive. We saw the new car Thursday which seems well calibrated and will be a contender for sure. I'm sure Red Bull will also be very competitive."

New year, new gear. Our boys look slick in their all-new 2017 overalls. #ChangeYourGame pic.twitter.com/P89lgLzQpL — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 24, 2017

Alonso will get a proper feel for the new McLaren's potential when winter testing starts in Barcelona next week ahead of the opening race of the season in Australia on March 26.

Hamilton said at Mercedes' launch that the new car will "beat the crap out of you" but Alonso was less worried by the increased physical requirements the faster cars will bring.

"I've been doing more or less the same as I've been doing every single winter but maybe a little more emphasis on the neck, the shoulders, the arms to prepare for this year's car -- nothing too different to the past," he said.

New teammate

Alonso's partner for the past two seasons was fellow veteran Jenson Button, himself a former world champion.

"I arrive now with new motivation, a new challenge in front of me with this year's car -- I think I can give something extra compared to the rookies," Alonso said.

"I'm really, really hungry to jump in the car and get racing."

'We believe we can win'

Ever the fighter, you can bet Alonso will be doing all he can to get McLaren back on track this season.

"This year, we have high hopes that McLaren can come back to where it belongs," he said.

"F1 is a very complex sport (and we cannot make) promises to the fans -- just work hard.

"If we are here today it is because we believe we can win."