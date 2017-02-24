Battle for Mosul: Key military base retaken from ISIS

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) The Ghazlani military camp on the outskirts of southwestern Mosul has been liberated from ISIS militants, an Iraqi military spokesman told CNN.

Iraqi flags are now flying atop the buildings of the strategic military base located near the city's airport, Colonel Mohamad Bayzani of the Joint Operations Command said, quoting a statement.

According to Bayzani, there were many ISIS casualties in the battle, and a lot of the militant group's weaponry was destroyed. The statement was issued on behalf of the Commander of Iraqi Forces in Ninevah, General Abdul Amir Rasheed Yarallah.

Iraqi forces are still working to fully secure all areas around the airport and the Ghazlani camp complexes.

Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.

Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.

Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.

Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.

A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.

A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.

Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.

Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.

A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.

A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.

Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.

Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.

Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.

Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.

Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on Thursday, October 20.

Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on Thursday, October 20.

Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq's counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on October 21 after the town was reclaimed.

Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq's counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on October 21 after the town was reclaimed.

Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk on Friday, October 21.

Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk on Friday, October 21.

An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.

An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.

An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22.

An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22.

Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.

Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.

Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.

Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.

Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23.

Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23.

Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25.

Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25.

Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on Tuesday, October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere.

Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on Tuesday, October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere.

Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur.

Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur.

Iraqis who fled Mosul reunite with relatives at a refugee camp in the Khazir area on Wednesday, October 26.

Iraqis who fled Mosul reunite with relatives at a refugee camp in the Khazir area on Wednesday, October 26.

Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27.

Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27.

An Iraqi forces member stands on top a military vehicle near the village of Sin al-Dhuban, south of Mosul, on Thursday, October 27.

An Iraqi forces member stands on top a military vehicle near the village of Sin al-Dhuban, south of Mosul, on Thursday, October 27.

U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara on Friday, October 28.

U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara on Friday, October 28.

Displaced families are seen on the road near Qayyara on Saturday, October 29.

Displaced families are seen on the road near Qayyara on Saturday, October 29.

Shiite fighters launch missiles against ISIS in the village of Salmani, south of Mosul, on October 30.

Shiite fighters launch missiles against ISIS in the village of Salmani, south of Mosul, on October 30.

Children play in a camp for internally displaced people near Kirkuk, Iraq, on October 30. More than 600 families from Tel Afar, a town west of Mosul, have been living in the camp since ISIS took control of the area in 2014.

Children play in a camp for internally displaced people near Kirkuk, Iraq, on October 30. More than 600 families from Tel Afar, a town west of Mosul, have been living in the camp since ISIS took control of the area in 2014.

An Iraqi soldier navigates through a shattered windshield as coalition forces advance on Bazwaya on October 31.

An Iraqi soldier navigates through a shattered windshield as coalition forces advance on Bazwaya on October 31.

An Iraqi soldier receives treatment after being injured during clashes with ISIS fighters near Bazwaya on October 31.

An Iraqi soldier receives treatment after being injured during clashes with ISIS fighters near Bazwaya on October 31.

Iraqi forces run for cover after a mortar shell struck near the village of Bazwaya on Monday, October 31.

Iraqi forces run for cover after a mortar shell struck near the village of Bazwaya on Monday, October 31.

A man fleeing the village of Bazwaya carries a white flag as he arrives at a checkpoint on November 1.

A man fleeing the village of Bazwaya carries a white flag as he arrives at a checkpoint on November 1.

An Iraqi special forces soldier searches for the location of an ISIS sniper in Gogjali on November 1.

An Iraqi special forces soldier searches for the location of an ISIS sniper in Gogjali on November 1.

The graves of eight family members are seen in Faziliya, north of Mosul, on Tuesday, November 1. The family was killed in late October when their home was hit in an airstrike.

The graves of eight family members are seen in Faziliya, north of Mosul, on Tuesday, November 1. The family was killed in late October when their home was hit in an airstrike.

A child peers through a car window in the village of Bazwaya on November 3.

A child peers through a car window in the village of Bazwaya on November 3.

A member of Iraq's special forces uses a helmet as a decoy while a sniper takes aim at ISIS positions in Gogjali on November 3.

A member of Iraq's special forces uses a helmet as a decoy while a sniper takes aim at ISIS positions in Gogjali on November 3.

Iraqi families pack into a truck to be moved to camps on Thursday, November 3.

Iraqi families pack into a truck to be moved to camps on Thursday, November 3.

A girl pauses in the doorway of a tent in the Khazir camp on November 4.

A girl pauses in the doorway of a tent in the Khazir camp on November 4.

Iraqi families flee the fighting on November 4 near the village of Gogjali.

Iraqi families flee the fighting on November 4 near the village of Gogjali.

A suspected member of ISIS is detained at a checkpoint near Bartella, Iraq, on November 4.

A suspected member of ISIS is detained at a checkpoint near Bartella, Iraq, on November 4.

Iraqi soldiers patrol an alley on the outskirts of Mosul on Friday, November 4.

Iraqi soldiers patrol an alley on the outskirts of Mosul on Friday, November 4.

Iraqi soldiers pass near a bridge destroyed in an airstrike in Qayyara on November 5.

Iraqi soldiers pass near a bridge destroyed in an airstrike in Qayyara on November 5.

People line up to receive food at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on November 5. Thousands are taking refuge in camps set up for internally displaced people.

People line up to receive food at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on November 5. Thousands are taking refuge in camps set up for internally displaced people.

A baby is passed through a fence back to his mother at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on Saturday, November 5.

A baby is passed through a fence back to his mother at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on Saturday, November 5.

A sniper takes aim at ISIS positions as Iraqi forces advance toward the Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul on November 6.

A sniper takes aim at ISIS positions as Iraqi forces advance toward the Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul on November 6.

Female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan sing as they hold a position near Bashiqa on November 6.

Female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan sing as they hold a position near Bashiqa on November 6.

Children play in debris created by an airstrike in Qayyara on Sunday, November 6.

Children play in debris created by an airstrike in Qayyara on Sunday, November 6.

A civilian man who fled the fighting trims his beard after reaching an Iraqi army position in Mosul on November 7.

A civilian man who fled the fighting trims his beard after reaching an Iraqi army position in Mosul on November 7.

Iraqi children witness a man being interrogated by a member of the Iraqi army at a base next to the Al-Intissar neighborhood of Mosul on November 7.

Iraqi children witness a man being interrogated by a member of the Iraqi army at a base next to the Al-Intissar neighborhood of Mosul on November 7.

Smoke rises from ISIS positions after an attack by Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Bashiqa on November 7.

Smoke rises from ISIS positions after an attack by Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Bashiqa on November 7.

An Iraqi forces member investigates a mass grave that was discovered after coalition forces recaptured the area of Hamam al-Alil on Monday, November 7.

An Iraqi forces member investigates a mass grave that was discovered after coalition forces recaptured the area of Hamam al-Alil on Monday, November 7.

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter races to take a position on a street in Bashiqa as coalition forces battled to reclaim the town from ISIS control on November 8.

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter races to take a position on a street in Bashiqa as coalition forces battled to reclaim the town from ISIS control on November 8.

Iraqi troops watch a broadcast of Donald Trump's acceptance speech in a house in Arbid, on the outskirts of Mosul, on Wednesday, November 9. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Trump on his win and said he hoped for continued support in the war on ISIS.

Iraqi troops watch a broadcast of Donald Trump's acceptance speech in a house in Arbid, on the outskirts of Mosul, on Wednesday, November 9. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Trump on his win and said he hoped for continued support in the war on ISIS.

An Iraqi woman displaced by war holds her cat near a checkpoint in the Iraqi village of Shaqouli, east of Mosul, on November 10.

An Iraqi woman displaced by war holds her cat near a checkpoint in the Iraqi village of Shaqouli, east of Mosul, on November 10.

Iraqi boys who were displaced by fighting in Mosul carry food supplies at a camp in Hassan Sham, Iraq, on Thursday, November 10.

Iraqi boys who were displaced by fighting in Mosul carry food supplies at a camp in Hassan Sham, Iraq, on Thursday, November 10.

A member of Iraq's special forces guards two suspected ISIS fighters found hiding in a house in Mosul on November 11.

A member of Iraq's special forces guards two suspected ISIS fighters found hiding in a house in Mosul on November 11.

A young shepherd watches over his flock of sheep near the town of Qayyara on Saturday, November 12. The sheep were blackened by smoke after oil wells were set ablaze by ISIS militants.

A young shepherd watches over his flock of sheep near the town of Qayyara on Saturday, November 12. The sheep were blackened by smoke after oil wells were set ablaze by ISIS militants.

A man stands guard in the al-Shallalat district as the military operation continued on November 13.

A man stands guard in the al-Shallalat district as the military operation continued on November 13.

An Iraqi special forces soldier prays next to a Humvee before troops pushed toward Mosul's Karkukli neighborhood on November 13.

An Iraqi special forces soldier prays next to a Humvee before troops pushed toward Mosul's Karkukli neighborhood on November 13.

A woman cries Sunday, November 13, after seeing the St. Addai church that was damaged by ISIS fighters during their occupation of the Keramlis village.

A woman cries Sunday, November 13, after seeing the St. Addai church that was damaged by ISIS fighters during their occupation of the Keramlis village.

An Iraqi soldier jumps onto a Humvee escorting an Abrams tank in Mosul on November 18.

An Iraqi soldier jumps onto a Humvee escorting an Abrams tank in Mosul on November 18.

An Iraqi soldier treats a civilian injured by a mortar shell at a field hospital in Mosul on November 19.

An Iraqi soldier treats a civilian injured by a mortar shell at a field hospital in Mosul on November 19.

An Iraqi woman holds her child after crossing the Tigris River on Saturday, November 19.

An Iraqi woman holds her child after crossing the Tigris River on Saturday, November 19.

Iraqi civilians sit on the ground in Mosul on November 24. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged ISIS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.

Iraqi civilians sit on the ground in Mosul on November 24. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged ISIS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.

Mosul residents are seen through the windshield of an armored truck as they flee the city, while Iraqi special forces battle ISIS fighters in the northeastern district of the city on Thursday, November 24.

Mosul residents are seen through the windshield of an armored truck as they flee the city, while Iraqi special forces battle ISIS fighters in the northeastern district of the city on Thursday, November 24.

Displaced civilians return to the village of Tall Abtah on Friday, November 25, after Iraqi forces retook the village from ISIS.

Displaced civilians return to the village of Tall Abtah on Friday, November 25, after Iraqi forces retook the village from ISIS.

A man mourns during the funeral of four Iraqi paramilitary fighters who were killed in battles in the town of Tal Afar.

A man mourns during the funeral of four Iraqi paramilitary fighters who were killed in battles in the town of Tal Afar.

Iraqi soldiers transport a comrade who was injured during a battle near the village of Haj Ali on Tuesday, November 29.

Iraqi soldiers transport a comrade who was injured during a battle near the village of Haj Ali on Tuesday, November 29.

An Iraqi soldier searches a home for ISIS militants after Iraqi forces retook the village of Al-Qasr on Wednesday, November 30.

An Iraqi soldier searches a home for ISIS militants after Iraqi forces retook the village of Al-Qasr on Wednesday, November 30.

Internally displaced Iraqis who fled the fighting in Mosul watch as a civilian drone films them at the al-Khazir camp on Thursday, December 1.

Internally displaced Iraqis who fled the fighting in Mosul watch as a civilian drone films them at the al-Khazir camp on Thursday, December 1.

Iraqi Shiite fighters ride through a desert area near the village of Al-Boutha al-Sharqiyah, west of Mosul, on Friday, December 2.

Iraqi Shiite fighters ride through a desert area near the village of Al-Boutha al-Sharqiyah, west of Mosul, on Friday, December 2.

A young girl takes part in a Christmas Day Mass at a church in the predominantly Christian town of Qaraqosh. The area's churches were heavily damaged by ISIS militants before the town was freed by Iraqi forces during the Mosul offensive.

A young girl takes part in a Christmas Day Mass at a church in the predominantly Christian town of Qaraqosh. The area's churches were heavily damaged by ISIS militants before the town was freed by Iraqi forces during the Mosul offensive.

French President Francois Hollande and French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, view territory held by ISIS during a visit to a military outpost near Mosul on Monday, January 2.

French President Francois Hollande and French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, view territory held by ISIS during a visit to a military outpost near Mosul on Monday, January 2.

Mosul residents cross a damaged bridge in the al-Sukkar neighborhood on Saturday, January 21. Mosul's eastern half was liberated in January, al-Abadi reported.

Mosul residents cross a damaged bridge in the al-Sukkar neighborhood on Saturday, January 21. Mosul's eastern half was liberated in January, al-Abadi reported.

Iraqi forces advance in tanks and armored vehicles toward the village of Sheikh Younis, south of Mosul, on Sunday, February 19, as part of an offensive to reclaim western Mosul from ISIS fighters. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi described the operation as a "new dawn" in the liberation of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and ISIS' last major stronghold in the country.

Iraqi forces advance in tanks and armored vehicles toward the village of Sheikh Younis, south of Mosul, on Sunday, February 19, as part of an offensive to reclaim western Mosul from ISIS fighters. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi described the operation as a "new dawn" in the liberation of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and ISIS' last major stronghold in the country.

Full control

Overnight Thursday Iraqi forces regained control of the airport in Mosul, a key early objective in the second phase of the months long operation to push ISIS militants from the key Iraqi city.

JUST WATCHED Inside aircraft dropping leaflets over Mosul Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Inside aircraft dropping leaflets over Mosul 01:25

The airport -- largely destroyed by ISIS forces -- is now fully under Iraqi Federal Police control, said Col. Abdel Amir Mohamed, commander of the rapid response unit of the Federal Police.

Brett McGurk, the US envoy for the anti-ISIS coalition, congratulated Iraq for the victory.

"Congratulations to Iraqi forces for completing complex maneuver ops to secure #Mosul airport from #ISIS terrorists," he tweeted. "#ISIS is now trapped."

Congratulations to Iraqi forces for completing complex maneuver ops to secure #Mosul airport from #ISIS terrorists. #ISIS is now trapped. — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) February 23, 2017

British Major Gen. Rupert Jones, deputy commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, offered a more muted assessment of the situation on the ground, telling CNN's Christiane Amanpour the airport was "reasonably well-secured."

"It's been a really good day," said Jones, speaking from Baghdad on Thursday. "The Iraqis are on the airfield. It looks reasonably well-secured."

"We should just be a little bit patient. It will really be for the Iraqis to say for certain once they're confident they're holding it," he added.

Iraqi forces launched a new bid to retake the western parts of the city on Sunday after declaring in late January that the east had been liberated.

Federal police and rapid response forces, backed by drones and heavy artillery, advanced from several positions to storm the airport, Lt. Gen. Raid Shakir Jaudat said in a statement. ISIS has held the airport since 2014 and has largely destroyed its infrastructure.

Sources have told CNN in recent months that ISIS has sabotaged the airstrip there to prevent its use.

Forces took the airport in a few hours and appear to be moving swiftly, taking back control of two villages -- Yarmouk and Tal al-Rayan -- near the airport and the al-Ghazlani camp.

They have also taken control of an ISIS weapons storage warehouse, former ISIS headquarters and the barracks at al-Ghazlani, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasoul, a spokesperson for the Iraqi operation, told CNN.

But the push to take western Mosul is expected to take some time -- the east of the city took more than three months to take from ISIS control.

A city split

The east and west is divided by the Tigris River, and US-led coalition airstrikes have damaged all five bridges connecting the two sides in an effort to contain the militants in the west.

JUST WATCHED US troops wounded in Mosul Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH US troops wounded in Mosul 01:45

Residents of eastern Mosul have written letters of solidarity that the Iraqi Air Force dropped over western neighborhoods on Wednesday.

CNN went aboard an Air Force plane and met two residents of the east who had written some of the letters. One, Ghassan Mohammed Saadoun, said that he had received similar reassuring letters from other Iraqis when the east was being liberated.

He said ISIS had tried to confiscate those letters.

"I have lived that experience and seen these letters and leaflets, but ISIS tried to prevent us from seeing them as much as they can. When that happened, the children of ISIS went out into the streets and collected these letters early in the morning hours so no one could read them," he said.

One of the letters read: "Do not be afraid of the security forces -- they are coming to protect and to liberate you from injustice. Collaborate with them and don't be afraid of them. They are your sons. We wish you safety and security."

The offensive to retake Mosul began in October in an extraordinary union of Iraqi troops and militia representing minority ethnic and religious groups that have often stood on opposing sides in Iraq's history.