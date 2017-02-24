Story highlights ISIS has claimed responsibility for the car bomb attack in Sousian village

(CNN) A car bomb in northern Syria killed as many as 60 people and wounded dozens more, Turkish state media and activist groups said Friday, even as the Turkish military said that the nearby town of al-Bab had been retaken from ISIS.

Al-Bab was ISIS' last significant holdout between the northern countryside of Aleppo and Raqqa, the group's de facto capital. Held by ISIS since 2013, al-Bab was recaptured after more than two months of fighting.

The attack in Sousian village, a few miles north of the town, killed between 53 and 60 people, according to activist groups Aleppo Media Center and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A car bombing leaves damage Friday in Sousian village, north of al-Bab, Syria.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in an online statement Friday.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reported that 60 people were killed and at least 100 others wounded, adding that the car bomb targeted a security building for the Free Syrian Army, an association of rebel groups fighting ISIS.

