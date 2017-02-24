Car bomb kills dozens in Syria

Story highlights At least 100 people wounded, according to Turkish state media

ISIS militants are believed to be behind the attack, activist groups say

(CNN) A car bomb killed as many as 60 people and wounded dozens more Friday in northwestern Syria, Turkish state media and activist groups said.

The attack killed between 53 and 60 people in Sousian village, according to activist groups Aleppo Media Center and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The groups said ISIS militants were believed to be behind the attack.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reported that 60 people were killed and at least 100 others wounded, adding that the car bomb targeted a security building for the Free Syrian Army, an association of rebel groups fighting ISIS.

Dozens of injured Syrians are being treated at a hospital across the border in the Turkish town of Kilis, Anadolu said.

Thirty-three of those killed in the blast have been identified, said Barry Abdullatif, founder of media activist group al-Bab City Coordination.