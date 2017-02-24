Is yogurt healthy?

Breaking News

Ready-to-eat breakfast cereal can make for a convenient and healthy breakfast, especially if it&#39;s made with whole grains, is low in sugar and is served with fresh fruit and low-fat milk. But sugary cereals that lack fiber and protein can cause a blood sugar spike and crash before lunchtime.
Order a California roll, and you&#39;ll get heart-healthy monounsaturated fats from avocado and zinc from crab, all for 255 calories. But a crunchy shrimp tempura roll, which is battered and fried and often drizzled with spicy mayo, has about 200 more calories and three times the amount of fat.
Air-popped popcorn is a healthy, whole-grain, antioxidant-rich snack that&#39;s low in calories. But movie theater popcorn, which is popped in coconut oil, is a diet disaster, contributing 1,200 calories and about three days worth of saturated fat for a medium bucket -- and that&#39;s without the buttery topping.
A Greek yogurt with no added sugar makes for a filling protein- and calcium-rich snack. But sweetened yogurts with flavorings or fruit purees have less protein and are more like dessert, with up to 8 teaspoons of sugar.
Energy bars can be a wise choice for a snack or mini meal if they offer a healthy dose of protein and fiber, and are low in sugars and saturated fat. But when they contain chocolate coatings or sugary syrups, they can pass for protein-fortified candy bars.
A salad made with spinach, light tuna, veggies, feta and yogurt dressing can make for a low-calorie, nutrient-rich lunch. But when your salad contains crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar and ranch dressing, you&#39;d be better off eating a burger.
If you are vegetarian, peanut butter can be a convenient way to add protein and heart-healthy fats to your diet. Just steer clear of flavored peanut butters with sugar and cocoa butter, which can quickly turn your passion for peanut butter into consumption of calorie-rich chocolate.
Dried fruits, including prunes, dried apricots and dried cranberries, can provide a tasty nutrient-rich snack, especially when they&#39;re not coated with sugar and portions are kept in check. But if you are sensitive to sulfites or have asthma, dried fruit can be problematic unless you choose organic brands, which don&#39;t contain the preservative sulfur dioxide.
Granola contains healthy ingredients such as oats, nuts and dried fruit, and it can serve as a tasty topping to yogurt or cereal. But since it can pack up to 600 calories per cup (thanks to sugar and other ingredient treats), it&#39;s important to sprinkle, not pour.
Veggie chips can deliver a generous amount of fiber and vitamin A, especially when they are in their purest form (not blended). But not all veggie chips are created equal. Depending on the amounts of oil, salt and sugar, calories can add up quickly.
(CNN)Yes, go ahead and add yogurt to your healthy foods list if you haven't already. Whether you choose plain, Greek, flavored or low-fat, yogurt is a nutrient-packed snack that nourishes you with a generous amount of calcium and protein, along with B vitamins and minerals, including potassium, phosphorus and magnesium.

A single 8-ounce cup of plain low-fat yogurt delivers more than 400 milligrams of calcium -- that's close to half of your daily needs.
Yogurt is made from milk fermented with the bacteria Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. These beneficial bacteria, also known as "probiotics," help preserve yogurt and improve its taste. (Other probiotics are often part of the microbial culture used to make yogurt and are usually listed on the ingredient statement, but L. bulgaricus and S. thermophilus are required).
    Probiotics help digest the milk sugar lactose, making yogurt often tolerable by those who can't eat dairy foods. In addition to supporting digestion, research suggests that probiotics in yogurt may boost the functioning of the immune system.
    If you want to give your yogurt a nutritional upgrade, go for Greek yogurt, which can pack about double the protein of regular yogurt thanks to its straining process, which removes the liquid whey along with some sugars. For example, a 6-ounce cup of nonfat plain Stonyfield yogurt has 8 grams of protein and 12 grams of sugar. But a slightly smaller size (5.3 ounces) cup of nonfat plain Greek yogurt has 15 grams of protein and 6 grams of sugar. The Greek version also has about half the sodium (60 milligrams vs. 115 milligrams).
    Yogurts made from whole milk are higher in saturated fat, though emerging research on dairy fat indicates that it may not negatively affect health. In one study, a higher intake of saturated fat from dairy was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, but a higher intake of saturated fat from meat was associated with greater risk.
    Still, fat contributes calories: A container of fat-free Greek yogurt has 100 calories and zero grams of fat; the whole milk version has 7 grams of saturated fat and 190 calories.
    Whatever type of yogurt you choose, steer clear of those with "fruit on the bottom" or other sweeteners, which can double or triple the sugar content, turning your healthful cup of yogurt into a higher-calorie dairy dessert. A 6-ounce cup of plain fat-free Stonyfield has 12 grams of sugar; the same amount of fat-free French vanilla has 25 grams, and a chocolate-flavored cup has 35 grams of sugar -- or almost triple the amount. Add your own fresh berries to yogurt to boost natural sweetness and fiber.

    Lisa Drayer is a nutritionist, author and health journalist.