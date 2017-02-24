France: Authorities probe alleged anti-Semitic attack in Paris

Story highlights French police probe assault of two Jewish men in suburban Paris

Victims reported a racially-motivated attack on Tuesday night

(CNN) Police in France are investigating a possible anti-Semitic attack on two Jewish men, during which one man's finger was reportedly sawn off.

The two sons of a local Jewish community leader said they were forced off the road in the Parisian suburb of Bondy on Tuesday just after 9 p.m. (3 p.m. ET).

France's interior minister, Bruno Le Roux, has condemned the racially-motivated assault, saying every effort would be made "to find and arrest the perpetrators of these indescribable actions."

BNCVA, a local Jewish rights group, said the pair's father reported how his sons, who were both wearing kippas, were forced off the road by a father and son of north African origin in a small truck. The pair were then reportedly told "You Jews, a*******, you're going to die!"

The group, which helps victims of anti-Semitism in France, said others from a nearby shisha bar then joined the attackers, one of whom was wielding a saw, and beat the boys until they were able to escape and get to a hospital.