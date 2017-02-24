(CNN) Nobler for its ambitions than execution, "When We Rise" is a sweeping, decades-spinning miniseries that seeks to chart the evolution of the gay-rights movement. Yet while the project offers a timely window into history, a surplus of characters and shifting perspectives tend to dilute its focus.

The miniseries has historically been TV's preferred venue for tackling issues of importance, and it's notable that this effort comes 40 years after ABC helped establish the form with "Roots." Despite its passion and idealism, however -- and perhaps partly because of it -- "When We Rise" doesn't consistently rise to that level.

Writer Dustin Lance Black (an Oscar winner for the movie "Milk") has based the four-night, eight-hour project in part on a memoir by activist Cleve Jones, who is introduced in 2006, where Guy Pearce plays him. The narrative then flashes back to the early 1970s, presenting a much-younger Jones (Austin McKenzie) in the early days of brutal police raids and the bravery required to push back against those forces, as activists assembled and found their voices in San Francisco.

Jones is just one of several leading figures whose experiences are chronicled, casting a pair of actors in each of those key roles.

It is, admittedly, a pretty star-studded cast, with other principals portrayed by Mary-Louise Parker, Rachel Griffiths and Michael K. Williams. Several other high-profile performers lend their names to the exercise, among them Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O'Donnell and David Hyde Pierce -- the last of those as Jones' stern father -- and acclaimed filmmaker Gus Van Sant (also from "Milk") directed the first chapter.

