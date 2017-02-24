The Razzies 2017: The most awesome reviews of most awful movies
Updated 1:47 PM ET, Fri February 24, 2017
(CNN)Not all movies are good! In fact, a lot of them are really bad. Like, award-worthy bad. That's the point of the yearly Razzie Awards, which recognize the best of the worst (or the worst of the worst, depending on how you see it) for a good old pre-Oscars suck fest.
So before you bask in the cultural significance and artfulness of the Academy Awards, enjoy these awesome reviews for these awful movies.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Plot: Batman and Superman engage in a battle of might to see who can talk in the manlier, gravellier timbre.
Dirty Grandpa
Plot: Zac Efron is visited by the Ghost of Efron Future
Gods of Egypt
Plot: Egypt outsources all of its God jobs to the Scottish
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Plot: Honestly, we are not touching this one
Independence Day: Resurgence
Plot: Members of the original cast search for Will Smith
Zoolander No. 2
Plot: Celebrities are dying, and like, the Fountain of Youth is real? IDK.