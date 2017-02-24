The Razzies 2017: The most awesome reviews of most awful movies

(CNN) Not all movies are good! In fact, a lot of them are really bad. Like, award-worthy bad. That's the point of the yearly Razzie Awards, which recognize the best of the worst (or the worst of the worst, depending on how you see it) for a good old pre-Oscars suck fest.

So before you bask in the cultural significance and artfulness of the Academy Awards, enjoy these awesome reviews for these awful movies.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Plot: Batman and Superman engage in a battle of might to see who can talk in the manlier, gravellier timbre.

A ponderous, smothering, over-pixelated zeppelin crash of a movie scored by a choir that sounds like it's being drowned in lava. Chris Klimek, NPR

Dirty Grandpa

