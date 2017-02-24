Breaking News
Oscars seat filler orig_00012705

    Confessions of an Oscars seat filler

The Razzies 2017: The most awesome reviews of most awful movies

By AJ Willingham and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Updated 1:47 PM ET, Fri February 24, 2017

(CNN)Not all movies are good! In fact, a lot of them are really bad. Like, award-worthy bad. That's the point of the yearly Razzie Awards, which recognize the best of the worst (or the worst of the worst, depending on how you see it) for a good old pre-Oscars suck fest.

    So before you bask in the cultural significance and artfulness of the Academy Awards, enjoy these awesome reviews for these awful movies.

      Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

        Plot: Batman and Superman engage in a battle of might to see who can talk in the manlier, gravellier timbre.

        Dirty Grandpa

          Plot: Zac Efron is visited by the Ghost of Efron Future

          Gods of Egypt

          Plot: Egypt outsources all of its God jobs to the Scottish

          Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

          D&#39;Souza Media
          Plot: Honestly, we are not touching this one

          Independence Day: Resurgence

          Plot: Members of the original cast search for Will Smith

          Zoolander No. 2

          Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller and Penelope Cruz in &quot;Zoolander 2.&quot;
          Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller and Penelope Cruz in "Zoolander 2."
          Plot: Celebrities are dying, and like, the Fountain of Youth is real? IDK.