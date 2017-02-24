Jordan Peele wants you to 'Get Out'

Story highlights Peele said he got the idea during the Obama administration

(CNN) For horror movie fan Jordan Peele, there is nothing scarier than racism.

"I look at racism as a monster," Peele said. "It's an American monster, but it's also an innately human demon -- and it's not a one-sided thing. Everyone has to deal with their own innate feelings of racism and outsmart the racism within ourselves."

The actor, known for his work as part of the comedic duo Key & Peele, has channeled his love of horror films into his writing/directorial debut, "Get Out," which opens Friday.

"I came up with this idea during the Obama administration, when we were living in this era of the post-racial lie," Peele told CNN. "Racism is real and it's not really represented in the horror genre, which is a genre that traditionally takes on social horrors and human demons."

So Peele sat down to write it, never believing the film would be made.

