John Mayer loves 'The Bachelor'

Story highlights The singer confessed on "Ellen"

He wouldn't be on the show

(CNN) Of course one of Hollywood's biggest bachelors is a fan of "The Bachelor."

John Mayer told Ellen DeGeneres on her show Thursday that he enjoys the reality dating competition, even if he doesn't have the patience for it.

"I love the show, but it's too much time to ask of me," he said. "Two hours is a lot of quiet time."

The "Love on the Weekend" singer said he would like a truncated version that he could binge watch.

"Get me the helicopters, girls crying, girls crying on helicopters," he said. "If you get tears in flight that is prime stuff."

Read More