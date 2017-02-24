(CNN) With 14 Oscar nominations, the musical "La La Land" could set a winning record at Sunday's Academy Awards. One of the film's sound supervisors is hoping to make a little history of her own.

In a filmmaking specialty dominated by men, Ai-Ling Lee is the first Asian woman to receive an Oscar nomination for sound production. Together with her fellow sound editing supervisor Mildred Iatrou Morgan, she is also part of the first female sound editing duo to be nominated.

Sound editors Mildred Iatrou Morgan (L) and Ai-Ling Lee are the first female sound editing duo to be nominated.

"I wasn't really aware of it until the nominations were out and some news outlets mentioned that little trivia. I'm surprised, but honored to be (the first Asian woman)," Lee told CNN in an interview this week.

Lee, who has more than 70 film credits including "Deadpool," "The Maze Runner" and "Man of Steel," is also part of the team nominated for the sound mixing for "La La Land."

Though critically acclaimed, Lee was not optimistic about her chances for an Oscar nod with the film, as awards for sound production usually go to movies with more action, Lee said.

