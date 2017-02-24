Oscar-worthy interiors from the big screen
"Jackie" – Hammersmith Farm -- Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' childhood home and refuge in the days following her husband's assassination in 1963 -- features heavily in Pablo Larraín's biopic of the former First Lady. But scenes set in the summer White House were actually filmed at a privately owned coastal manor in Royal Oak, Maryland, which boasts period decor befitting the Kennedy compound.
"Jackie" – You can book a stay at the six-bedroom house to make the cinematic experience all the more immersive.
"La La Land" – Located on the southern slope of Mount Hollywood, the Griffith Observatory has become an unofficial emblem of Los Angeles.
Constructed in 1933, it most famously played a climactic role in the 1955 film "Rebel Without a Cause."
"La La Land" – In Damien Chazelle's swooning musical, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone watch James Dean in action on a date before later waltzing across a starry stage inside the observatory's planetarium theater.
"Nocturnal Animals" – In this savage yet beautiful revenge thriller from fashion designer-turned-director Tom Ford, Amy Adams' gallery owner occupies a concrete mansion that feels more like a prison than a home.
The stark yet beguiling Malibu pad used for this key location was built by architectural designer Scott Mitchell and decked out in exotic furnishings, some of which were borrowed from Ford's own Tadao Ando-designed Santa Fe ranch (currently on the market for $75 million.)
"Hail, Caesar!" – It's fitting that the Coen brothers chose to make use of this storied Los Angeles landmark for their sharp satire of 1950s Hollywood. The French Baroque-inspired Los Angeles Theatre has hosted countless premieres since it opened in 1931, but has been closed to the public since 1994. Today it stands as an opulent relic of a bygone era.
"Arrival" – A purpose-built set rather than an existing location, the alien spacecraft in which Amy Adams' linguist establishes first contact deserves a mention here for its stark Brutalist style.
According to production designer Patrice Vermette, the walls of the ominous central chamber were intended to resemble sediment rock, lending the space both a natural and otherworldly texture.