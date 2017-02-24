North Korea on coal ban: China 'dancing to tune of US'

Story highlights China has banned coal imports from North Korea for rest of 2017

It followed North Korea's most recent missile test on February 12

Hong Kong (CNN) It's a rare public spat between two Communist neighbors.

North Korea has lashed out at its only real ally, accusing China of "dancing to the tune of the US" over its decision not to import any more coal from the country.

Without naming China, KCNA, North Korea's official state news agency, said Thursday a "neighboring country" had taken "inhumane steps" to block trade.

On Friday, the Global Times, a provocative state-sanctioned tabloid, shot back. It said the ban had "left Pyongyang reeling with pain and fury."

"Beijing routinely finds itself on the frontlines in terms of worldwide attention. Just as it does in the same calm and steadfast fashion with which it handles the Trump administration, Beijing will always be confident when it comes to tackling tough issues with Pyongyang," the Global Times said.