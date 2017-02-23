What is VX nerve agent?

(CNN) Malaysian police have revealed the substance that killed Kim Jong Nam was a highly toxic nerve agent more commonly used in warfare.

What is it?

VX nerve gas was first developed in the UK in the 1950s as a deadly chemical warfare agent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The gas is an oily liquid that's amber in color, but it's both odorless and tasteless.

Nerve agents, like VX, are the most toxic and deadly chemical warfare agents -- they're chemically similar to pesticides, although far stronger.

