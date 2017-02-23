Caught on video: Plane's landing gear collapses in Amsterdam

Story highlights A small aircraft suffers a gear collapse upon landing

It came on a windy afternoon; 59 passengers were on flight

(CNN) A British passenger plane suffered a gear collapse upon landing Thursday at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport as heavy winds battered Western Europe.

No one was hurt during the landing, according to the airport, which is one of the busiest in the world.

"The landing gear of a Flybe airplane collapsed during touch down," Schiphol said on Twitter. "All passengers are brought to the terminal by bus at the moment."

UK-based Flybe confirmed one of their aircraft was involved in an incident at Schiphol. "Our primary concern is for the welfare of the passengers and crew," its statement said.

Fifty-nine passengers were on the flight. The Canadian-built Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 turboprop can carry 78 passengers.

