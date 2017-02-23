Photos: The week in 31 photos Workers lift up a toppled gravestone at the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in University City, Missouri, on Tuesday, February 21. More than 100 grave markers were vandalized at the Jewish cemetery, police said. The vandalism report came on a day the White House denounced a spate of recent bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers across the country. Hide Caption 1 of 31

A member of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent searches for victims after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Douma, Syria, on Sunday, February 19. Hide Caption 2 of 31

Police try to break up fights between student activists in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 22. Hide Caption 3 of 31

Bao Bao, a panda born in the United States, looks out from a cage after arriving at a panda breeding center in Chengdu, China, on Wednesday, February 22. Bao Bao was always destined to return to her ancestral home due to a longstanding agreement between China and the United States. The National Zoo has been preparing for her departure since the day she was born. Hide Caption 4 of 31

A woman cries near the coffin of a relative who died at the largest prison in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Tuesday, February 21. Flowers were placed on 20 caskets during a mass funeral for inmates who, according to the Associated Press, died miserably in the overcrowded National Penitentiary. Hide Caption 5 of 31

A boy watches sacks of food drop to the ground during a United Nations airdrop in South Sudan's Unity state on Saturday, February 18. Famine in South Sudan has left 100,000 people on the verge of starvation, aid agencies say, and almost 5 million people are in need of urgent help. Hide Caption 6 of 31

Protesters set their tents on fire as they leave the Oceti Sakowin campsite in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Wednesday, February 22. Activists have occupied the area for months to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline, but the state recently ordered an emergency evacuation to allow private contractors to remove waste from the camp area. One tribal member told CNN that some of the tents were frozen into the ground and had to be burned to be removed. Other tribal members said the fires are part of a tribal tradition. Hide Caption 7 of 31

Joseph Kushner, a grandson of US President Donald Trump, looks out of the White House Oval Office before boarding Marine One on Friday, February 17. Kushner is the son of Jared Kushner, one of Trump's senior advisers. Hide Caption 8 of 31

Migrants are rescued at sea about 20 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Saturday, February 18. Their wooden boat, bound for Europe, was sailing out of control. Hide Caption 9 of 31

A dog wears sunglasses in the street before a Gucci fashion show in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday, February 22. Hide Caption 10 of 31

Palestinians protest on top of a wall separating the West Bank village of Bilin and the Israeli settlement of Modiin Illit on Friday, February 17. Earlier this month, Israel announced that it will build a new West Bank settlement for the first time in about 20 years. Hide Caption 11 of 31

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives for a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington on Friday, February 17. Hide Caption 12 of 31

A girl in Tokyo looks at a 3-D drawing of animals that was on a construction site's safety wall on Sunday, February 19. Hide Caption 13 of 31

A woman crosses the Rio Bravo with a baby in her arms at the US-Mexico border in Ojinaga, Mexico, on Monday, February 20. Hide Caption 14 of 31

An artist paints Oscar statues ahead of the Academy Awards, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 26. See all 20 acting nominees Hide Caption 15 of 31

Birds perch on power lines in Manila, Philippines, on Friday, February 17. Hide Caption 16 of 31

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop helps British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson straighten his tie at his office in London on Thursday, February 23. Hide Caption 17 of 31

Politico reporter Helena Bottemiller Evich tweeted this photo of a raccoon holding on to the back of a garbage truck in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday, February 17. She alerted the truck driver, and police responded to the scene. The raccoon was later released in a nearby park. Hide Caption 18 of 31

The abandoned Yeruslan cargo ship is seen in Vladivostok, Russia, on Saturday, February 18. Rescuers launched an operation to pump water from the ship, whose stern was almost completely underwater. Hide Caption 19 of 31

"False Idol," a sculpture by the street artist Plastic Jesus, depicts rapper Kanye West as an Oscar statue on Wednesday, February 22. The artwork is in Hollywood ahead of the Academy Awards. Hide Caption 20 of 31

A model displays a creation by The 2nd Skin Co. during a fashion show in Madrid on Monday, February 20. Hide Caption 21 of 31

A basketball court in Athens, Greece, is painted with a mural of NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday, February 19. Antetokounmpo was born in Athens. Hide Caption 22 of 31

A bear named Lula waits for food before receiving treatment from the Four Paws charity Tuesday, February 21, in Mosul, Iraq. Lula is one of the few surviving animals from a zoo that was neglected after the ISIS militant group took over the area. Hide Caption 23 of 31

Police officers charge on demonstrators as an anti-police protest turned violent in Paris on Saturday, February 18. People gathered in the French capital to protest the alleged rape of a 22-year-old black man by police. Hide Caption 24 of 31

A police officer investigates a burned-out car in Stockholm, Sweden, on Tuesday, February 21. Riots broke out in a predominantly immigrant neighborhood the night before, as residents clashed with police officers and set vehicles on fire, Swedish police said. Stockholm regional police chief Ulf Johansson said the clashes may have been a result of their "increased pressure on criminals in the area." Hide Caption 25 of 31

A US Park Service employee cleans graffiti off the Washington Monument on Tuesday, February 21. Several instances of bizarre, conspiratorial graffiti were found over the weekend at the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the World War II Memorial, officials said. Hide Caption 26 of 31

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, February 20. McMaster will serve as Trump's next national security adviser, filling the void left last week by the sudden dismissal of Michael Flynn. Hide Caption 27 of 31

A judge inspects cows Thursday, February 23, at a dairy cow beauty pageant in Verden an der Aller, Germany. Hide Caption 28 of 31

A man boards a bus on a flooded street in Sun Valley, California, on Friday, February 17. Torrential downpours were inundating Southern California, flooding streets and prompting water rescues. Hide Caption 29 of 31

A man shows the injuries on his hand after he stormed a fence to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Friday, February 17. Nearly 500 African migrants pushed their way across the border fence to enter Ceuta, one of two Spanish enclaves in North Africa, a Spanish police source told CNN. Hide Caption 30 of 31