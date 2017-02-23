The week in 31 photos

A member of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent searches for victims after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Douma, Syria, on Sunday, February 19.
Police try to break up fights between student activists in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 22.
Joseph Kushner, a grandson of US President Donald Trump, looks out of the White House Oval Office before boarding Marine One on Friday, February 17. Kushner is the son of Jared Kushner, one of Trump's senior advisers.
Migrants are rescued at sea about 20 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Saturday, February 18. Their wooden boat, bound for Europe, was sailing out of control.
A dog wears sunglasses in the street before a Gucci fashion show in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday, February 22.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives for a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington on Friday, February 17.
A girl in Tokyo looks at a 3-D drawing of animals that was on a construction site's safety wall on Sunday, February 19.
A woman crosses the Rio Bravo with a baby in her arms at the US-Mexico border in Ojinaga, Mexico, on Monday, February 20.
Birds perch on power lines in Manila, Philippines, on Friday, February 17.
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop helps British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson straighten his tie at his office in London on Thursday, February 23.
The abandoned Yeruslan cargo ship is seen in Vladivostok, Russia, on Saturday, February 18. Rescuers launched an operation to pump water from the ship, whose stern was almost completely underwater.
"False Idol," a sculpture by the street artist Plastic Jesus, depicts rapper Kanye West as an Oscar statue on Wednesday, February 22. The artwork is in Hollywood ahead of the Academy Awards.
A model displays a creation by The 2nd Skin Co. during a fashion show in Madrid on Monday, February 20.
A basketball court in Athens, Greece, is painted with a mural of NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday, February 19. Antetokounmpo was born in Athens.
A bear named Lula waits for food before receiving treatment from the Four Paws charity Tuesday, February 21, in Mosul, Iraq. Lula is one of the few surviving animals from a zoo that was neglected after the ISIS militant group took over the area.
A judge inspects cows Thursday, February 23, at a dairy cow beauty pageant in Verden an der Aller, Germany.