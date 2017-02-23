San Jose in recovery mode after flooding

Story highlights The mandatory evacuation order now covers about 3,800 residents

Hundreds are still waiting to return home

(CNN) As the city of San Jose, California, continued to dry out, officials gave the green light Thursday for a number of residents to return home after major flooding this week.

An earlier mandatory evacuation that included 14,000 residents near a creek that appeared to have breached now only covers about 3,800 residents, said David Sykes, director of the emergency operations center.

That means nearly 1,100 structures are still under the mandatory evacuation order, down from 4,000, officials said. Sykes said the figures don't include two additional areas recently cleared for re-entry.

San Jose officials said they are working to lower water levels in some flood units and identify homes that can be reoccupied.

"The goal here is to get as many residents back into their homes as possible, and as soon as possible," said Sykes, who also is assistant city manager.

