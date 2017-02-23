Is this sign sexist? Debate breaks out over North Carolina billboard

Story highlights A protest for this weekend was organized on Facebook

The owner of the billboard says he's just the messenger

(CNN) It's just seven words long, but that's enough to start a firestorm: "Real men provide. Real women appreciate it."

A billboard containing those words sits along an interstate in North Carolina, and it's inflaming passions. Some people find the message sexist.

A group of those who don't like the billboard's message plan to hold a protest this weekend.

Molly Grace says she's never organized a protest before, but she's putting one together now after seeing the billboard earlier this week.

Grace, who owns a clothing and lifestyle store in Winston-Salem, says the point of the protest isn't to bring the billboard down (although she wouldn't be sad to see it go) but to rail against the message behind it.

Read More