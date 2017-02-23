Breaking News

Abu Dhabi day trip: Best things to do in Al Ain

By Barry Neild, CNN

Updated 4:11 AM ET, Thu February 23, 2017

Al Ain Oasis: Abu Dhabi's second city Al Ain makes for a refreshing day trip away from the hustle and humidity of the UAE's capital. At its heart is a cool, green oasis.
Al Ain Oasis: Abu Dhabi's second city Al Ain makes for a refreshing day trip away from the hustle and humidity of the UAE's capital. At its heart is a cool, green oasis.
Lush landscape: Palm trees nurtured by the delicate ecosystem of the oasis produce an annual crop of red and yellow dates.
Lush landscape: Palm trees nurtured by the delicate ecosystem of the oasis produce an annual crop of red and yellow dates.
Oasis waterways: Gently sloping irrigation channels known as falaj are used to bring water from cisterns to thirsty palm trees.
Oasis waterways: Gently sloping irrigation channels known as falaj are used to bring water from cisterns to thirsty palm trees.
Babbling streams: Depending on whose turn it is to get the H2O, visitors may encounter water rushing through an otherwise quiet corner of the oasis.
Babbling streams: Depending on whose turn it is to get the H2O, visitors may encounter water rushing through an otherwise quiet corner of the oasis.
Visitor center: A newly opened visitor center tells the remarkable story of Al Ain's oasis, and how it was saved from developers.
Visitor center: A newly opened visitor center tells the remarkable story of Al Ain's oasis, and how it was saved from developers.
Pedal through the palm trees: Cycles can be hired for a few dollars to get around the oasis.
Pedal through the palm trees: Cycles can be hired for a few dollars to get around the oasis.
Leafy lanes: But the best way to explore is on foot, through the palm-shaded alleyways that criss-cross the greenery.
Leafy lanes: But the best way to explore is on foot, through the palm-shaded alleyways that criss-cross the greenery.
Ikea for camels: On the outskirts of Al Ain there's an Ikea. More interesting is what's on sale behind it.
Ikea for camels: On the outskirts of Al Ain there's an Ikea. More interesting is what's on sale behind it.
Camel souk: Al Ain is home to the last remaining traditional camel market in the United Arab Emirates. Folks come from far and wide to haggle over humped beasts.
Camel souk: Al Ain is home to the last remaining traditional camel market in the United Arab Emirates. Folks come from far and wide to haggle over humped beasts.
Camel trucks: Once purchased, bigger camels get loaded onto the back of trucks to be driven away. They're bought for meat, usually to be cooked and served at celebrations such as weddings.
Camel trucks: Once purchased, bigger camels get loaded onto the back of trucks to be driven away. They're bought for meat, usually to be cooked and served at celebrations such as weddings.
Shipped out: Often the animals aren't entirely happy about it.
Shipped out: Often the animals aren't entirely happy about it.
Foreign traders: Many of the sellers come from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Somalia. Gulsahib Khan, on the right of this photo, hails from Khost in Afghanistan.
Foreign traders: Many of the sellers come from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Somalia. Gulsahib Khan, on the right of this photo, hails from Khost in Afghanistan.
Tasty beasts: Khan says his one-year-old camels typically sell for about $1,000. "These young boys have a good taste, they'll give some nice meat," he adds.
Tasty beasts: Khan says his one-year-old camels typically sell for about $1,000. "These young boys have a good taste, they'll give some nice meat," he adds.
Older camel: Khan says this bigger camel is about 15 years old. He says it'll fetch a higher price, but the meat isn't to everyone's taste. "No one's going to eat him... except maybe Omanis."
Older camel: Khan says this bigger camel is about 15 years old. He says it'll fetch a higher price, but the meat isn't to everyone's taste. "No one's going to eat him... except maybe Omanis."
Sheep for sale: The camel souk also sells sheep and goats. It's a rare chance to see a more traditional side of a rapidly modernizing country.
Sheep for sale: The camel souk also sells sheep and goats. It's a rare chance to see a more traditional side of a rapidly modernizing country.
Wandering camel: Entry to the market is free and traders are usually OK with photos being taken as long as they're asked.
Wandering camel: Entry to the market is free and traders are usually OK with photos being taken as long as they're asked.
Jebel Hafeet mountain: To the south of Al Ain, Jebel Hafeet mountain rises up 1,400 meters above sea level. The twisting road to its summit is often described as one of the world's best drives.
Jebel Hafeet mountain: To the south of Al Ain, Jebel Hafeet mountain rises up 1,400 meters above sea level. The twisting road to its summit is often described as one of the world's best drives.
See for miles: The summit of Jebel Hafeet affords incredible views over the flat deserts of Abu Dhabi and into neighboring Oman.
See for miles: The summit of Jebel Hafeet affords incredible views over the flat deserts of Abu Dhabi and into neighboring Oman.
Al Jahili Fort: As Abu Dhabi's historical heartland, Al Ain has numerous sites of interest, including the photogenic Al Jahili, a traditional Arabian fort built at the end of the 19th century.
Al Jahili Fort: As Abu Dhabi's historical heartland, Al Ain has numerous sites of interest, including the photogenic Al Jahili, a traditional Arabian fort built at the end of the 19th century.
Al Ain Palace Museum: Next to Al Ain Oasis, the Palace Museum is a former home of UAE founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Many rooms in the palace show how the royal family lived during the last century.
Al Ain Palace Museum: Next to Al Ain Oasis, the Palace Museum is a former home of UAE founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Many rooms in the palace show how the royal family lived during the last century.
Royal residence: Built in 1937, the palace was opened as a museum in 2001.
Royal residence: Built in 1937, the palace was opened as a museum in 2001.
(CNN)To buy a camel in Abu Dhabi, the place to go is Ikea.

Not because the Swedish furniture giant is now retailing self-assembly ships of the desert -- although it probably would if it could.
It's just that Abu Dhabi's last traditional camel market, a daily bustle of haggling, hooves, handshakes and humps, sits right next to an Ikea store decked in familiar blue and yellow.
The camel souk is one of the highlights of a day trip to Abu Dhabi's second city Al Ain, a lush, laid back and historic escape from the emirate's coastal capital.
    It takes about two hours to drive the straight-line highways from downtown Abu Dhabi through the desert to Al Ain (experimental tech could one day reduce that to eight minutes).
    It's a journey deeper into desert, on the border with Oman, but one that leads to some of the best cultural attractions in a region more usually known for big buildings and big spending.
    Al Ain Oasis

    Chief among those attractions is the Al Ain Oasis.
    Walking beneath the fruited date palms of this green space in the heart of the city, listening to the babbling of a nearby stream, it's easy to forget you're in a place that's mostly desert.
    This tranquil forest of tall trees and quiet walled lanes interspersed by a maze of waterways is all the more remarkable because, a few years ago, it almost vanished.
    As Al Ain grew in the 1980s and 90s, the oasis was in danger of being swallowed up by development. Instead, planners pushed back, expanding the greenery out into the city.
    The Al Ain Oasis is now a protected UNESCO site.
    The Al Ain Oasis is now a protected UNESCO site.
    The oasis's delicate eco-system, farmed using methods thousands of years old, is now protected as a UNESCO heritage site, and helps give Al Ain its Garden City nickname.
    A visitor center opened here in 2016 and cycles can be hired to explore, but for anyone tired of Abu Dhabi's relentless heat, it's more pleasant to stroll in the cool palm frond shadows.
    Occasionally, visitors might come across one of the irrigation channels, known as falaj, springing into life as they direct water from nearby cisterns to thirsty date groves.
    "I can just stare at these trees for hours," says Usman Mustafa, an engineer on a break from working in Dubai. "This place is like a beautiful sanctuary."
    Al Ain Oasis, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi; +971 3 712 8523
    Al Ain camel souk

    Young camels retail for about $1,000.
    Young camels retail for about $1,000.
    Want to buy a camel?
    Probably not, but many people do in Abu Dhabi, which is why the Al Ain souk still thrives as the last of its kind in the UAE -- a throwback to ancient times in the modern shadow of Ikea.
    It's a spectacle worth checking out, particularly in peak trading hours soon after gates open at 6 a.m., when deals are sealed with arguments, mobile phone calls, handshakes and hugs.
    Self-assembly camels? The camel market is just behind Ikea.
    Self-assembly camels? The camel market is just behind Ikea.
    Visitors are welcome and most traders -- who hail from places like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia -- are happy to show off their animals when asked if it's OK to take photos.
    "They're usually bought for meat by local people," says Ghulsahib Khan, a veteran salesman from the Afghan city of Khost with a dozen boisterous one-year-old beasts to sell.
    "These young boys have a good taste, they'll give some nice meat," he adds, saying they typically fetch about 4,000 dirhams, or $1,000, each.
    The camels are usually bought to provide meat for celebrations such as weddings. Once sold, they're loaded -- sometimes reluctantly -- onto trucks or pickups and driven away.
    Once purchased, camels are driven away in trucks or pickups.
    Once purchased, camels are driven away in trucks or pickups.
    "UAE people are good to trade with," says Khan. "There's usually some bargaining but the price is worked out quickly."
    Tougher deals are struck with folks traveling from Oman. Omanis have different tastes, Khan adds, pointing to a giant, angry-looking camel in the center of the clean marketplace.
    "That's one's about 15 years old. No one's going to eat him... except maybe Omanis."
    Al Ain Camel Souk, Zayed Bin Sultan St., Al Ain, Abu Dhabi
    Jebel Hafeet mountain

    Jebel Hafeet: The road to nowhere.
    Jebel Hafeet: The road to nowhere.
    Rising 1,400 meters up over the southern suburbs of Al Ain, Jebel Hafeet mountain offers epic views over largely flat Abu Dhabi and neighboring Oman.
    There are popular springs at the bottom and nearby some Bronze Age tombs where archeologists have unearthed 5,000-year-old ceramic and copper artifacts.
    Best of all though is the 11.7-kilometer mountain road to nowhere, which snakes its way to the summit on a twisting route that's regularly name checked as a world-beating drive.
    View from the top: Jebel Hafeet summit.
    View from the top: Jebel Hafeet summit.
    Out of the car, there's little else to do but admire the vista, perhaps from the swanky hotel near the summit, or sample the fare at the rather down-at-heel restaurant at the top.
    The road's a particular favorite for cyclists who relish mile after mile of 8% inclines under a sweltering Arabian sun and, no doubt, the effortless freewheel back into town.
    Mercure Grand Jebel Hafeet Al Ain; Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi; +971 3783 8888
    Al Jahili Fort

    Sunset citadel: Al Jahili Fort.
    Sunset citadel: Al Jahili Fort.
    There's something very satisfying about the appearance of the Al Jahili Fort, which has been a focal point in Al Ain since it was constructed in 1891 as the local governor's HQ.
    Perhaps it's that its crenelated mudbrick walls closely resemble a giant rendition of the sandcastles many of us have built on beaches. It looks exactly like a fort is supposed to look.
    Rehabbed in 2007, the photogenic structure now houses a cultural center and permanent exhibit about Wilfred Thesiger, a 20th century British explorer famed for expeditions across the hostile arid deserts of Arabian Peninsula's Empty Quarter.
    It's a fairly quick visit, leaving time for more history fixes at the archeology-heavy Al Ain National Museum and the Al Ain Palace Museum, a former royal residence that offers a glimpse into a relatively recent regal past.
    Al Ain Palace Museum: Regal past.
    Al Ain Palace Museum: Regal past.
    Al Jahili Fort, Al Mutawaa, Near Al Jahili Park, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi; +971 3 711 8331
    Al Ain National Museum, Zayed Bin Sultan Street, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 657 6171
    Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Mutawaa, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi; +971 3 751 7755