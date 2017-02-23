CNN 10 - February 24, 2017

There's been a change in U.S. government rules regarding gender and bathroom use in public schools. Today, we're explaining the background of the controversy and differing reactions to the new guidance. Afterward, we'll tell you what country is projected to have the longest life expectancy in the year 2030. And we'll explain why one company is hoping to mine asteroids.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What troubled country, which gained its independence in 2011, is considered the newest country on Earth?

2. What is the name of the SpaceX rocket that was launched on Sunday and returned safely to Kennedy Space Center later the same day?

3. Name the second-largest city in Iraq, where international forces have fought for months to push out the ISIS terrorist group.

4. What kind of vehicle is being tested by United Parcel Service (UPS) as a method of delivering packages, though this method is not currently legal in the U.S.?

5. A newly identified species of dinosaur, whose name translates to "ancient horned face," is believed to be a smaller relative of what well-known species?

6. Researchers using the DNA editing tool CRISPR are working to make changes to elephant DNA to bring what extinct species back to life?

7. Name the capital of Sweden, where a recent night of riots fueled a debate over immigration in the European country.

8. How many planets -- what NASA says is a record number -- did astronomers recently announce they discovered orbiting a star that's 40 light years away?

9. The world's deepest blue hole, a sinkhole filled with water, measures almost 1,000 feet deep. In what Pacific body of water is it located?

10. Name the country that, by the year 2030, is projected by a new study to have the world's longest life expectancy for women.

