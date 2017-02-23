Story highlights In a talk to schoolchildren, Winston said ladies are "supposed to be silent, polite, gentle"

Amid criticism, NFL quarterback later tried to explain himself

(CNN) When Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston spoke to elementary school students Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Florida, he tried to inspire them by preaching self-confidence.

But things could have gone better.

In his brief chat at Melrose Elementary School, Winston said this, which was captured on video posted to the Tampa Bay Times website:

"All my young boys, stand up. The ladies, sit down," Winston said. "But all my boys, stand up. We strong, right? We strong! We strong, right? All my boys, tell me one time: I can do anything I put my mind to. Now a lot of boys aren't supposed to be soft-spoken. You know what I'm saying? One day y'all are going to have a very deep voice like this (in deep voice). One day, you'll have a very, very deep voice.

"But the ladies, they're supposed to be silent, polite, gentle. My men, my men (are) supposed to be strong. I want y'all to tell me what the third rule of life is: I can do anything I put my mind to. Scream it!"

