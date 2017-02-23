Photos: The 'Wizard of Welkom' in full flight Since his international debut in 2013, Seabelo Senatla has become South Africa's leading try scorer in rugby sevens, touching down 189 times. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: The 'Wizard of Welkom' in full flight He was named World Rugby's 2016 Sevens Player of the Year and was player of the final in the 2017 Wellington and Sydney legs of the world series. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: The 'Wizard of Welkom' in full flight The 23-year-old has now turned his focus to the 15-a-side game, and will play for South African team the Stormers in Super Rugby -- the southern hemisphere competition in which he briefly played in 2014. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: The 'Wizard of Welkom' in full flight Despite the switch, Senatla has pledged to return to sevens, and hopes to play in next year's Commonwealth Games and Sevens World Cup. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: The 'Wizard of Welkom' in full flight Senatla is fifth on sevens' all-time try-scoring list, 49 behind leader Collins Injera of Kenya. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: The 'Wizard of Welkom' in full flight Growing up, Senatla's early memories are of running -- his grandmother used to chase after him in his hometown of Thabong. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: The 'Wizard of Welkom' in full flight His first hero was US sprinter Marion Jones, while Springboks legend Bryan Habana later became his idol and rugby mentor. Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: The 'Wizard of Welkom' in full flight Senatla says he only had raw pace when he started out, but sevens has improved his game in every dimension from long-range passing to kicking. Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: The 'Wizard of Welkom' in full flight Tackling has also become a feature of his game. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: The 'Wizard of Welkom' in full flight Here pictured playing for Western Province in South Africa's Currie Cup competition in 2015, Senatla is hoping to win a call-up to the Springboks squad. Hide Caption 10 of 11