'Day Without A Woman' details released

(CNN) For those looking to participate in the upcoming "A Day Without A Woman" strike, organizers of the Women's March on Washington have released additional information on how to observe the day.

1. Women take the day off work.

2. Exclusively shop at "small, women- and minority-owned businesses."

3. Wear red "in solidarity."

The strike is scheduled for International Women's Day, March 8, and is meant to recognize "the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socioeconomic system, while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment and job insecurity," according to the Women's March website.

The concept and date were announced via social media earlier in February, and the Women's March website says it "supports the feminists of color and grass-roots groups organizing the International Women's Strike."

"We saw what happened when millions of us stood together in January, and now we know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed and hatred," said an Instagram post on February 14 from the official Women's March account. "On March 8, International Women's Day, let's unite again in our communities for 'A Day Without A Woman.'"