First on CNN: Trump transition raised $6.5 million

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's transition efforts raised more than $6.5 million according to government filings -- the vast majority of the donations coming after the election.

According to filings with the General Services Administration obtained by CNN through the Freedom of Information Act, Trump's transition fundraising vehicle, Trump for America Inc., raised $6,513,947.93 through February 14.

Donors included individuals, corporations and advocacy groups. Each entity is by law allowed to donate up to $5,000 maximum to transition efforts, which are financed in part by private fundraising and in part by federal funds.

While donations came in before the election, they ramped up right after.

For example, Financial Services Roundtable, a business friendly advocacy group for the financial services industry, donated $5,000 the day after the election. In the days that followed, American Coalition Clean Coal Electricity, Property Casualty Insurers Association of America, National Association of Wholesaler-Distributers and Independent Community Bankers of America (along with its PAC) all donated max amounts.

