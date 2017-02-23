Trump ahead of Tillerson Mexico visit: 'A tough trip'

Story highlights The US officials are trying to smooth the relationship after differences have emerged

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Thursday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Mexico was "going to be a tough trip."

Trump, speaking to manufacturers at the White House, said the trip would be difficult "because we have to be treated fairly by Mexico."

The comments come as Tillerson and Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are in Mexico trying to smooth the relationship and address some of the differences that have emerged with the US's southern neighbor and close trading partner.

Their visit to Mexico City follows months of charged rhetoric from President Donald Trump and US immigration measures announced this week that have dramatic implications for the country. Kelly and Tillerson are meeting with President Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexican Cabinet ministers and military officials.

As Tillerson arrived Wednesday, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said publicly that he wanted to "make it clear, in the most emphatic way, that the Mexican government and the people of Mexico do not have to accept measures unilaterally imposed on a government by another government."

