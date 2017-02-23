Tillerson, Kelly tackle thorny issues in Mexico

Story highlights The US officials are trying to smooth the relationship after differences have emerged

Mexico has some leverage on trade and immigration issues

Washington (CNN) The US secretaries of state and homeland security are in Mexico for meetings with top officials Thursday after months of charged rhetoric from President Donald Trump and US immigration measures announced this week that have dramatic implications for the United States' southern neighbor.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are meeting with President Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexican Cabinet ministers and military officials in a bid to smooth the relationship and address some of the differences that have emerged.

As Tillerson arrived Wednesday, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said publicly that he wanted to "make it clear, in the most emphatic way, that the Mexican government and the people of Mexico do not have to accept measures unilaterally imposed on a government by another government."

US administration officials said Kelly and Tillerson's trip is meant to allow the new Cabinet secretaries to establish relationships and coordinate on bilateral issues that range from counterterrorism, border security and trade amounting to $1.5 billion a day.

But the officials make their debut under a cloud, as Trump introduces policies meant to back up campaign rhetoric that painted Mexico and Mexicans as a security threat and economic drain on the US.

