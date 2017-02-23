At CPAC, Pence rallies conservatives around Trump's agenda

Story highlights Pence also laid out the Trump administration's priorities in his speech Thursday night

He made clear the administration would need to "fight" to achieve its goals

National Harbor, Maryland (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence rallied conservatives Thursday gathered at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference around President Donald Trump's agenda and sought to reignite conservatives' fury against Obamacare.

Pence delivered his rallying cry as heated, at-times angry confrontations continue to erupt around the country between Republican members of Congress and constituents anxious about the GOP's plans to dismantle the health care law.

"Despite the best efforts of liberal activists at town halls, the American people know better. Obamacare has failed and Obamacare must go," Pence said to applause here at the American Conservative Union's annual conference.

He dismissed the concerns expressed at town halls around the country that those covered through Obamacare could lose health care coverage as "fear-mongering from the left" and vowed there would be an "orderly transition" to a new health care system. Republicans are still working to formulate a replacement for the health care law, but Pence promised it would maintain protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions and allow the purchase of health care policies across state lines.

Pence also laid out the Trump administration's priorities in his speech Thursday night, telling the conservative crowd: "This is our time."

