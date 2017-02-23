GOP congressman: Trump should release tax returns

Story highlights As a candidate, Trump was the first major-party nominee in decades not to release his tax returns

Later at Thursday's town hall, chants of "Impeach Trump" broke out

Pace, Florida (CNN) A conservative member of Congress called on President Donald Trump Thursday to release his tax returns following an emotional exchange at a town hall.

"Absolutely, Donald Trump should release his tax returns," Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, said to a crowd of angry protesters gathered at his event here.

A woman who said she descended from settlers at Jamestown 400 years ago and whose family fought in every major US war appeared to start tearing up as she said: "There are allegations a foreign government has infiltrated our government at the highest levels."

She then asked Gaetz if he would call for the release of Trump's tax returns. As the crowd began booing him down, he cut in and said, "I think you're going to like my answer," before saying Trump should release the documents.

During his presidential campaign, Trump became the first major-party nominee since 1972 not to release his tax returns -- citing ongoing IRS audits and saying he would do so once those audits were completed.

