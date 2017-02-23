Boehner: Obamacare repeal and replace 'not what's going to happen'

Story highlights Boehner's former colleagues face an uncertain path forward on repealing Obamacare

Washington (CNN) Former House Speaker John Boehner threw cold water Thursday on the prospect of congressional Republicans following through on their pledge to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

"They'll fix Obamacare," the former Ohio congressman predicted at a conference hosted by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society in Orlando, Florida. "I shouldn't have called it repeal and replace because that's not what's going to happen. They're basically going to fix the flaws and put a more conservative box around it."

Boehner's comments come as his former colleagues face an uncertain path forward on dismantling President Barack Obama's signature achievement. The party has yet to settle on a replacement plan, and many members are facing criticism at town hall meetings this week from constituents who are upset about the potential ramifications of Republicans following through on the campaign pledge.

The former speaker noted the difficulty Republicans would confront in getting everyone on board.

"This is not all that hard to figure out, except this: In the 25 years that I served in the United States Congress, Republicans never, ever one time agreed on what a healthcare proposal should look like. Not once," Boehner said.

