Ivanka Trump's busy advocacy Thursday

Story highlights In the morning, she participated in the "Workforce of the Future" working session

She joined her father for an anti-trafficking event in the afternoon

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump may not have a formal title, but she continues to perform a key advocacy role in her father's administration, attending two high-profile events Thursday.

In the morning, she participated in the "Workforce of the Future" working session along with Vice President Mike Pence, small business administrator Linda McMahon, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and several manufacturing industry CEOs.

"The administration is focused on bringing back manufacturing jobs to the United States and Ivanka has been particularly focused on planning for the future to ensure the American worker is prepared for these opportunities," a White House official said, adding Ivanka Trump "was a crucial voice in today's discussion."

Thursday afternoon, the first daughter attended a listening session on domestic and international human trafficking, led by President Donald Trump. The meeting, an administration official said, was her idea.

"Ivanka has previously met with some of the groups participating today and suggested the meeting to the President who agreed immediately. It is such an important issue on both sides of the aisle and there is a real opportunity to make a difference," the official said.

Read More