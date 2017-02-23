Inside the most memorable GOP town hall moments

Story highlights People are trying to make their voices heard

Washington (CNN) Across the country, people are flooding auditoriums, high school theaters and anywhere else they can to give their members of Congress an earful.

The reason: to weigh in on President Donald Trump's agenda, and the potential of the new Congress to reshape government.

'I want to thank you ... but'

A Kentucky woman named Rose Mudd Perkins laced into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, raising vanishing coal jobs, health care reform and poverty among other things. She ended with a crack about McConnell's treatment of Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She left, apparently, unsatisfied.

Woman berates McConnell at luncheon

Perkins appeared on CNN the next day and continued to outline her frustration with politicians. She told CNN's Brooke Baldwin about her personal struggles and the issues in her community and said she didn't believe people's voices were registering at the congressional level.