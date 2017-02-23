Story highlights "We've got to be united. We've got to come together," Pete Buttigieg said

Democratic National Committee members will vote Saturday in Atlanta for their next party chair

Washington (CNN) For some liberals, the fight to lead the Democratic Party isn't just about pushing back on the Trump administration -- it's about admitting that the party would be in shambles even if he wasn't president.

"Even if we had won the White House, the Democratic Party would be in a lot of trouble right now," South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg told CNN's Chris Cuomo Thursday on "New Day." "We've got to be united. We've got to come together and that's going to be the priority for the party coming out of Saturday."

Nearly 450 Democratic National Committee members will vote Saturday in Atlanta for their next party chair. The organization has been under interim leadership after Debbie Wasserman Schultz stepped down following leaked emails appeared to show the committee favoring Hillary Clinton over rival Sen. Bernie Sanders during the primaries.

Buttigieg is among several candidates who participated in a CNN sponsored debate Wednesday for those seeking to be DNC chair. Others competing for the Democrats' top spot include former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, US veteran Samuel Ronan; Sally Boynton Brown, executive director of the Idaho Democratic Party; Jehmu Greene, a television analyst; and Peter Peckarsky, a Wisconsin lawyer.

The millennial Rhodes Scholar said Thursday that behaving as if President Donald Trump is the Democrats' only problem would be dishonest.

Read More