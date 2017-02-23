Caitlyn Jenner to Trump: 'This is a disaster'

Story highlights Caitlyn Jenner tweets against the Trump administration's transgender policy

In a Twitter video, she tells Trump to call her

(CNN) Republican Caitlyn Jenner took to Twitter Thursday evening with a message to President Donald Trump: "Call me."

The Olympian-turned-reality star, who is perhaps the most high-profile face of the transgender community, at first was quiet after the Trump administration withdrew Obama-era guidance on transgender bathroom use in public schools.

But she broke her silence over 24 hours later in a tweet and video message.

Clad in a pink "pussy bow" blouse, Jenner spoke directly to the camera.

"I have a message for President Trump from well, one Republican to another. This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community," she said, holding up her hand like a mock telephone. "Call me."

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

Read More