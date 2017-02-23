Bernie Sanders: Town hall protests are just the beginning

Story highlights Sanders warns his GOP colleagues

He calls on people to build a mass movement

Washington (CNN) Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders vowed Thursday that public backlash against Republican members of Congress since President Donald Trump's inauguration would reach its highest point yet.

Sanders told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront" that more than 100 protests would take place around the country on Saturday demanding politicians meet with their constituents to hash out concerns over the Republican agenda after weeks of raucous town hall events.

"I think the Republicans have not seen anything yet," Sanders said. "If they're worried about the protests they're seeing, they're going to see more. This coming Saturday we believe there will be well over 100 protests, most of them in Republican offices around the country, district offices, demanding that Republican members of Congress meet with their constituents and answer the questions that their constituents have."

He dismissed Republicans, like Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who have said they are forgoing town hall events over safety concerns.

"If you don't have the guts to face your constituents, then you shouldn't be in the United States Congress," Sanders said. "That's what you're elected to do."

Read More