Can Zuckerberg save journalism -- or democracy?

Alberto Ibargüen is the president of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, a leading funder of journalism in the United States. He is the former publisher of the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald. Knight Foundation has jointly funded journalism projects with Google, and is collaborating with the newly minted Facebook Journalism Project. The views expressed here are solely his.

(CNN) Driving through Alabama on Presidents Day, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg swung by the newsroom of the Selma Times-Journal. In a post to his 86 million followers Monday night, he thanked journalists for their efforts to "surface truth" and "keep their communities informed."

Zuckerberg's post comes on the heels of his nearly 6,000-word manifesto that offered an ambitious vision for Facebook's global role. It's an important declaration of principles that can help restore trust in news and information delivered on digital platforms. The statement implies a responsibility to share benefits with producers of content, acknowledges the importance of accurate information and seeks to engage communities in civil discourse. This welcome change of direction couldn't come at a more critical time.

As Zuckerberg knows, democracy requires an informed electorate with the ability to separate fact from fiction. But that's never been more difficult.

The common foundation of everyday facts, the starting place from which we discuss differences, is eroding. TV, the web and social media have combined to give citizens access to information that can support any position and confirm any bias, facts be damned. But information is not journalism, and data begs to be organized and interpreted. By chasing clicks and taking the presidential bait, journalists have and will continue to lose ground. The answer is plain to see but hard to achieve: Do the job. Journalism 101 requires the full, accurate, contextual search for truth, regardless of how it's packaged or on what platform it's presented. That hasn't changed.

But so much else has. Google, Facebook and others have supplanted the power of newsrooms, already decimated by the transition to digital , by repackaging their journalism -- along the way mixing it with other web content branded as news but not subject to the same ethical standards and traditions -- and giving voice and access to hundreds of millions of users.