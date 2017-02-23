John Travolta transforms into John Gotti

Story highlights John Travolta is filming his upcoming movie, 'The Life & Death of John Gotti'

(CNN) John Travolta has transformed himself into the Dapper Don.

Travolta was spotted this week filming scenes in Brooklyn for "The Life & Death of John Gotti," his upcoming movie about the notorious mob boss.

The resemblance between Travolta and the former head of the Gambino crime family is striking in pictures from the set.

This film has become a passion project for Travolta, who has been trying to make the movie for years. It's also a family affair: Travolta's wife of 26 years, Kelly Preston, plays Gotti's wife, Victoria, and his daughter will play Gotti's first daughter, Angel.

Fans have gotten a glimpse of the star as he films in New York, and he's posed for a few selfies in character.

