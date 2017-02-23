Photos: Fast learner Jaguar Racing driver Mitch Evans traveled more than 10,000 miles from his home in New Zealand to northern Sweden. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Evans was hoping his two-day visit to Jaguar's Ice Academy was going to be fun but also instructive. "Traditionally, I'm used to driving the car as straight as possible so it's going to be great to see if it helps me on track -- especially in those wet, tricky low-grip surfaces and conditions," Evans told CNN.

Ian Kitching, a lead instructor for Jaguar Land Rover Experience, gives Evans some tips on how to perfect the "Scandinavian flick."

When done correctly, the maneuver allows a driver to exit a tight corner at full throttle. It is achieved by pointing the car away from the corner and then "flicking" the car into the apex before accelerating around the bend.

Evans was on more familiar terrain at February's Buenos Aires ePrix , where he finished 13th -- his best result to date in the 2016-17 Formula E World Championship.

"Forget Formula E and think rally!" was Kitching's advice to Evans. The Kiwi, in his debut season driving in the electric car series, soon got the hang of it.

"It's so unnatural for me to go sideways -- I'm usually so conscious of trying to go straight. I love it!" Evans said.

"To finally get onto the frozen lake was just amazing," Evans added.