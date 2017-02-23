Breaking News

Formula E driver Mitch Evans goes ice driving in Sweden

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 1:18 PM ET, Thu February 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jaguar Racing driver Mitch Evans traveled more than 10,000 miles from his home in New Zealand to northern Sweden.
Photos: Fast learner
Jaguar Racing driver Mitch Evans traveled more than 10,000 miles from his home in New Zealand to northern Sweden.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Evans was hoping his two-day visit to Jaguar&#39;s Ice Academy was going to be fun but also instructive. &quot;Traditionally, I&#39;m used to driving the car as straight as possible so it&#39;s going to be great to see if it helps me on track -- especially in those wet, tricky low-grip surfaces and conditions,&quot; Evans told CNN.
Photos: Fast learner
Evans was hoping his two-day visit to Jaguar's Ice Academy was going to be fun but also instructive. "Traditionally, I'm used to driving the car as straight as possible so it's going to be great to see if it helps me on track -- especially in those wet, tricky low-grip surfaces and conditions," Evans told CNN.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Ian Kitching, a lead instructor for Jaguar Land Rover Experience, gives Evans some tips on how to perfect the &quot;Scandinavian flick.&quot;
Photos: Fast learner
Ian Kitching, a lead instructor for Jaguar Land Rover Experience, gives Evans some tips on how to perfect the "Scandinavian flick."
Hide Caption
3 of 9
When done correctly, the maneuver allows a driver to exit a tight corner at full throttle. It is achieved by pointing the car away from the corner and then &quot;flicking&quot; the car into the apex before accelerating around the bend.
Photos: Fast learner
When done correctly, the maneuver allows a driver to exit a tight corner at full throttle. It is achieved by pointing the car away from the corner and then "flicking" the car into the apex before accelerating around the bend.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Evans was on more familiar terrain at &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/02/18/motorsport/buemi-buenos-aires-hat-trick-of-wins/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;February&#39;s Buenos Aires ePrix&lt;/a&gt;, where he finished 13th -- his best result to date in the 2016-17 Formula E World Championship.
Photos: Fast learner
Evans was on more familiar terrain at February's Buenos Aires ePrix, where he finished 13th -- his best result to date in the 2016-17 Formula E World Championship.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
&quot;Forget Formula E and think rally!&quot; was Kitching&#39;s advice to Evans. The Kiwi, in his debut season driving in the electric car series, soon got the hang of it.
Photos: Fast learner
"Forget Formula E and think rally!" was Kitching's advice to Evans. The Kiwi, in his debut season driving in the electric car series, soon got the hang of it.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
&quot;It&#39;s so unnatural for me to go sideways -- I&#39;m usually so conscious of trying to go straight. I love it!&quot; Evans said.
Photos: Fast learner
"It's so unnatural for me to go sideways -- I'm usually so conscious of trying to go straight. I love it!" Evans said.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
&quot;To finally get onto the frozen lake was just amazing,&quot; Evans added.
Photos: Fast learner
"To finally get onto the frozen lake was just amazing," Evans added.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
The winter sun sets early in Sweden, but former GP2 Series competitor Evans is far from the twilight of his fledgling motorsport career.
Photos: Fast learner
The winter sun sets early in Sweden, but former GP2 Series competitor Evans is far from the twilight of his fledgling motorsport career.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
evans1evans2evans3evans4mitch evans buenos aires eprix 2017Evans6evans8evans9evans7
New Zealand driver Mitch Evans took to a frozen lake in Swedish Lapland for CNN's Formula E show Supercharged.