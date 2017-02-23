Transgender rights: These countries are ahead of the US

Story highlights India's high court granted transgender people the right to self-identify their gender in 2014

Denmark allows transgender people to self-determine identity without medical intervention

(CNN) As transgender people fight for their basic civil liberties globally, 20 countries have passed some form of legislation recognizing their rights, according to the Global Commission on HIV and the Law.

Here's a snapshot of how some legislators and courts around the world have grappled with the issue of gender identity and inclusion.

Denmark follows Argentina's lead

When it comes to taking a progressive approach toward gender recognition reform, Argentina and Denmark top the list, according to Transgender Europe.

In 2012, Argentina's Senate unanimously approved the Gender Identity Law making sex-change surgery a legal right. The procedure is even included in both public and private health care plans.