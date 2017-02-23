Story highlights Transgender bathrooms policy should be left to the states, Trump administration says

New directive angers civil rights activists but pleases conservative groups

(CNN) The Trump administration's reversal of Obama-era protections that allowed transgender students in public schools to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity has angered civil rights groups.

The change in position Wednesday reignited the debate on whether guidance on transgender students' use of bathroom and locker room facilities is a state or federal rights issue.

Here are a few questions and answers to help explain how we got here:

What was the Obama administration's position?

Last year, the Education and Justice departments issued joint guidance directing schools to let transgender students use facilities that correspond with their gender identity. The letter to school districts and colleges that receive federal funding was based on the Obama administration's interpretation of Title IX, the federal law that bans sex discrimination in schools.